Stem (STEM) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Stem (NYSE:STEM – Get Free Report) is scheduled to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, February 28th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.12) per share for the quarter. Investors interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Stem stock opened at $2.67 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.35 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a current ratio of 1.90. The stock has a market cap of $416.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.10 and a beta of 1.99. Stem has a fifty-two week low of $2.33 and a fifty-two week high of $9.54.

In other news, CFO William John Bush sold 20,367 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.17, for a total transaction of $64,563.39. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 276,814 shares in the company, valued at $877,500.38. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CRO Alan Russo sold 14,390 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.17, for a total value of $45,616.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now owns 158,204 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $501,506.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO William John Bush sold 20,367 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.17, for a total transaction of $64,563.39. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 276,814 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $877,500.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 97,608 shares of company stock worth $309,671 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 9.12% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Stem by 2.6% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,631,078 shares of the company’s stock valued at $181,838,000 after acquiring an additional 350,707 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Stem by 13.6% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,569,524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,458,000 after acquiring an additional 1,263,049 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in shares of Stem by 87.4% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,295,030 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,353,000 after acquiring an additional 2,002,840 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Stem by 6.0% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,280,841 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,766,000 after acquiring an additional 185,211 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Stem by 5.4% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,827,164 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,171,000 after acquiring an additional 145,294 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.45% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of Stem from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Guggenheim lowered shares of Stem from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Stem from $7.00 to $4.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 8th. Finally, Roth Mkm decreased their price objective on shares of Stem from $6.00 to $3.70 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $7.51.

Stem, Inc operates as a digitally connected and intelligent energy storage network provider in the United States and internationally. The company offers energy storage systems sourced from original equipment manufacturers (OEMs). It also provides Athena, an artificial intelligence platform, which offers battery hardware and software-enabled services to operate the energy storage systems.

