StepStone Group LP (STEP) To Go Ex-Dividend on February 28th

StepStone Group LP (NASDAQ:STEP – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, February 5th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Thursday, February 29th will be paid a dividend of 0.21 per share on Friday, March 15th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 28th.

StepStone Group has a payout ratio of 41.4% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect StepStone Group to earn $1.55 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.84 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 54.2%.

Shares of STEP opened at $35.49 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $33.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $30.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.43 and a beta of 1.27. StepStone Group has a 52-week low of $19.83 and a 52-week high of $37.40.

In other news, Director Thomas Keck sold 24,241 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.10, for a total value of $850,859.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 306,509 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,758,465.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . In other news, Director Thomas Keck sold 24,241 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.10, for a total value of $850,859.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 306,509 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,758,465.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, major shareholder James Lim sold 9,008 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.06, for a total value of $315,820.48. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,388,746 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $223,989,434.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 34,417 shares of company stock worth $1,207,853. 19.89% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in STEP. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its holdings in shares of StepStone Group by 12.3% in the fourth quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 12,692 shares of the company’s stock worth $320,000 after acquiring an additional 1,394 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of StepStone Group in the third quarter worth $319,000. Creative Planning bought a new stake in shares of StepStone Group in the third quarter worth $280,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in StepStone Group by 21.5% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,535 shares of the company’s stock valued at $250,000 after purchasing an additional 1,332 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amalgamated Bank lifted its position in StepStone Group by 7.4% during the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 9,156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $231,000 after purchasing an additional 629 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 55.54% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Barclays upped their target price on StepStone Group from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 12th. TheStreet lowered StepStone Group from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on StepStone Group from $5.00 to $5.50 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on StepStone Group from $28.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat.com, StepStone Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $27.63.

StepStone Group LP. is an investment firm specializing in direct, fund of funds, secondary direct, and secondary indirect investments. For direct investment, it seeks to invest in venture debt, incubation, mezzanine, distressed/vulture, seed/startup, early venture, mid venture, late venture, emerging growth, later stage, turnaround, growth capital, industry consolidation, recapitalization, private equity and buyout investments in mature and middle market companies.

