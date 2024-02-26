StepStone Group LP (STEP) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.21 on March 15th

StepStone Group LP (NASDAQ:STEP – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, February 5th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 29th will be paid a dividend of 0.21 per share on Friday, March 15th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 28th.

StepStone Group has a payout ratio of 41.4% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect StepStone Group to earn $1.55 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.84 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 54.2%.

StepStone Group Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of STEP stock opened at $35.49 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $33.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $30.35. StepStone Group has a 12 month low of $19.83 and a 12 month high of $37.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.43 and a beta of 1.27.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently commented on STEP. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on StepStone Group from $5.00 to $5.50 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. TheStreet downgraded StepStone Group from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on StepStone Group from $28.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on StepStone Group from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, February 12th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, StepStone Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $27.63.

Insider Activity

In other news, major shareholder James Lim sold 9,008 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.06, for a total transaction of $315,820.48. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 6,388,746 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $223,989,434.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Director Thomas Keck sold 24,241 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.10, for a total transaction of $850,859.10. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 306,509 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,758,465.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder James Lim sold 9,008 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.06, for a total value of $315,820.48. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 6,388,746 shares in the company, valued at $223,989,434.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 34,417 shares of company stock valued at $1,207,853 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 19.89% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On StepStone Group

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in StepStone Group by 26.1% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 340,180 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,829,000 after acquiring an additional 70,315 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its position in StepStone Group by 275.8% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 90,452 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,879,000 after acquiring an additional 66,383 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in StepStone Group by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,270,144 shares of the company’s stock worth $167,749,000 after acquiring an additional 90,974 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in StepStone Group by 114.9% during the 4th quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 16,319 shares of the company’s stock worth $519,000 after acquiring an additional 8,725 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in StepStone Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,706,000. 55.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About StepStone Group

StepStone Group LP. is an investment firm specializing in direct, fund of funds, secondary direct, and secondary indirect investments. For direct investment, it seeks to invest in venture debt, incubation, mezzanine, distressed/vulture, seed/startup, early venture, mid venture, late venture, emerging growth, later stage, turnaround, growth capital, industry consolidation, recapitalization, private equity and buyout investments in mature and middle market companies.

Featured Stories

