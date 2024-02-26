Stifel Financial Corp Acquires 25,433 Shares of Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB)

Stifel Financial Corp lifted its position in Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB – Free Report) by 29.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 112,965 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 25,433 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp owned about 0.10% of Albemarle worth $19,212,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Albemarle by 124,405.7% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 104,510,053 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $22,664,050,000 after purchasing an additional 104,426,113 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Albemarle by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,661,001 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $3,021,130,000 after buying an additional 75,867 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Albemarle by 6.0% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,157,015 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,265,928,000 after buying an additional 575,007 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Albemarle by 0.3% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,364,655 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,188,408,000 after acquiring an additional 16,968 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors boosted its holdings in Albemarle by 33.8% in the second quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 3,381,656 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $754,405,000 after acquiring an additional 853,971 shares in the last quarter. 84.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Albemarle alerts:

Albemarle Stock Performance

NYSE ALB opened at $120.65 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Albemarle Co. has a twelve month low of $108.39 and a twelve month high of $263.25. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $127.74 and a 200-day moving average price of $145.50. The firm has a market cap of $14.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 1.61.

Albemarle Dividend Announcement

Albemarle ( NYSE:ALB Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.86. The business had revenue of $2.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.18 billion. Albemarle had a return on equity of 26.62% and a net margin of 16.36%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $8.62 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Albemarle Co. will post 3.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. Albemarle’s payout ratio is presently 11.99%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on ALB shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of Albemarle from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $155.00 to $135.00 in a report on Thursday, January 11th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Albemarle from $140.00 to $135.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 16th. TD Cowen cut Albemarle from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $220.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Monday, January 29th. Oppenheimer reduced their target price on Albemarle from $191.00 to $188.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 16th. Finally, Mizuho lowered their price target on Albemarle from $152.00 to $130.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Albemarle currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $193.00.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on ALB

Albemarle Profile

(Free Report)

Albemarle Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets engineered specialty chemicals worldwide. It operates through three segments: Energy Storage, Specialties and Ketjen. The Energy Storage segment offers lithium compounds, including lithium carbonate, lithium hydroxide, and lithium chloride; technical services for the handling and use of reactive lithium products; and lithium-containing by-products recycling services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Albemarle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Albemarle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.