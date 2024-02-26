Stifel Financial Corp Boosts Stock Position in Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM)

Stifel Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM – Free Report) by 2.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 46,000 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 1,104 shares during the quarter. Stifel Financial Corp owned 0.07% of Martin Marietta Materials worth $18,884,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. WINTON GROUP Ltd acquired a new position in Martin Marietta Materials during the 2nd quarter worth $428,000. Amalgamated Bank grew its position in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 2.5% during the third quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 16,460 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $6,757,000 after buying an additional 397 shares in the last quarter. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 121.9% during the second quarter. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. now owns 58,015 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $26,785,000 after buying an additional 31,867 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 54.9% during the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,219 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $563,000 after buying an additional 432 shares during the period. Finally, Park Place Capital Corp raised its holdings in Martin Marietta Materials by 19.4% in the second quarter. Park Place Capital Corp now owns 228 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $105,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.22% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have commented on MLM shares. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $505.00 to $555.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. StockNews.com downgraded Martin Marietta Materials from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. HSBC raised Martin Marietta Materials from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their price target for the company from $376.00 to $543.00 in a report on Thursday. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $550.00 to $610.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $560.00 to $642.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Martin Marietta Materials currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $559.46.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Sue W. Cole sold 1,724 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $543.48, for a total transaction of $936,959.52. Following the transaction, the director now owns 19,793 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,757,099.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.59% of the company’s stock.

Martin Marietta Materials Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of MLM stock opened at $548.68 on Monday. Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. has a twelve month low of $317.94 and a twelve month high of $550.84. The company has a current ratio of 3.35, a quick ratio of 2.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The business’s 50 day moving average is $508.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $464.33. The company has a market capitalization of $33.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.94.

Martin Marietta Materials (NYSE:MLM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 14th. The construction company reported $4.63 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.96 by $0.67. The company had revenue of $1.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.62 billion. Martin Marietta Materials had a net margin of 17.25% and a return on equity of 15.77%. Martin Marietta Materials’s quarterly revenue was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.04 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. will post 21.09 EPS for the current year.

Martin Marietta Materials Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.74 per share. This represents a $2.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.54%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 1st. Martin Marietta Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 15.72%.

Martin Marietta Materials Company Profile

Martin Marietta Materials, Inc, a natural resource-based building materials company, supplies aggregates and heavy-side building materials to the construction industry in the United States and internationally. It offers crushed stone, sand, and gravel products; ready mixed concrete and asphalt; paving products and services; and Portland and specialty cement for use in the infrastructure projects, and nonresidential and residential construction markets, as well as in the railroad, agricultural, utility, and environmental industries.

Further Reading

