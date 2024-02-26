Stifel Financial Corp Buys 11,406 Shares of Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK)

Stifel Financial Corp lifted its holdings in Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK – Free Report) by 16.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 82,809 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,406 shares during the quarter. Stifel Financial Corp owned approximately 0.06% of Verisk Analytics worth $19,563,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC increased its stake in shares of Verisk Analytics by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 1,417 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $335,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Veritable L.P. increased its stake in Verisk Analytics by 1.3% in the second quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 3,737 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $845,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in Verisk Analytics by 17.4% in the second quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 338 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Cadence Bank boosted its position in shares of Verisk Analytics by 0.9% during the second quarter. Cadence Bank now owns 5,539 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,252,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Curbstone Financial Management Corp boosted its position in shares of Verisk Analytics by 0.5% during the third quarter. Curbstone Financial Management Corp now owns 10,130 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,393,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.81% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other Verisk Analytics news, insider Nicholas Daffan sold 1,507 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $235.64, for a total value of $355,109.48. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 48,860 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,513,370.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold 4,519 shares of company stock valued at $1,094,924 over the last ninety days. 1.31% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Verisk Analytics Price Performance

Shares of VRSK opened at $244.83 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.85. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $240.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $239.10. Verisk Analytics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $169.74 and a 1-year high of $251.98. The company has a market cap of $35.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.15, a PEG ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.80.

Verisk Analytics (NASDAQ:VRSK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 21st. The business services provider reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.44 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $677.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $673.56 million. Verisk Analytics had a return on equity of 305.15% and a net margin of 22.92%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.43 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Verisk Analytics, Inc. will post 6.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Verisk Analytics Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.64%. This is a boost from Verisk Analytics’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th. Verisk Analytics’s payout ratio is 32.30%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently commented on VRSK shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Verisk Analytics from $260.00 to $255.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Verisk Analytics from $255.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Bank of America cut Verisk Analytics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $270.00 to $260.00 in a research note on Monday, January 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating and set a $253.00 target price (up from $252.00) on shares of Verisk Analytics in a report on Friday, December 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Verisk Analytics in a report on Monday, October 30th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $230.00 price target for the company. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $247.50.

Verisk Analytics Company Profile

(Free Report)

Verisk Analytics, Inc provides data analytics solutions to the insurance markets in the United States and internationally. The company provides predictive analytics and decision support solutions to customers in rating, underwriting, claims, catastrophe and weather risk, global risk analytics, and various other fields.

