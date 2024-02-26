Stifel Financial Corp Decreases Stake in EMCOR Group, Inc. (NYSE:EME)

Stifel Financial Corp reduced its stake in EMCOR Group, Inc. (NYSE:EME – Free Report) by 3.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 96,449 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 3,464 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp owned 0.21% of EMCOR Group worth $20,292,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Renaissance Group LLC increased its position in EMCOR Group by 1.2% in the third quarter. Renaissance Group LLC now owns 11,408 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,421,000 after buying an additional 139 shares during the period. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board lifted its position in EMCOR Group by 131.7% in the 3rd quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 32,256 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $6,786,000 after purchasing an additional 18,335 shares during the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in EMCOR Group by 41.0% in the 3rd quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,068,555 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $224,813,000 after purchasing an additional 310,718 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in EMCOR Group by 24.5% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 14,712 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,095,000 after purchasing an additional 2,894 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP increased its stake in shares of EMCOR Group by 199.3% in the third quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 10,028 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,110,000 after purchasing an additional 6,677 shares during the period. 92.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get EMCOR Group alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, KeyCorp began coverage on EMCOR Group in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. They issued a “sector weight” rating for the company.

EMCOR Group Stock Performance

EME stock opened at $269.72 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $12.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.52 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $227.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of $217.96. EMCOR Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $151.52 and a fifty-two week high of $270.39.

EMCOR Group Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 16th were issued a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.27%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 12th. EMCOR Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 6.28%.

About EMCOR Group

(Free Report)

EMCOR Group, Inc provides electrical and mechanical construction, and facilities services primarily in the United States and the United Kingdom. It offers design, integration, installation, start-up, operation, and maintenance services related to electrical power transmission, distribution, and generation systems; energy solutions; premises electrical and lighting systems; process instrumentation in the refining, chemical processing, and food processing industries; low-voltage systems, such as fire alarm, security, and process control systems; voice and data communications systems; roadway and transit lighting, signaling, and fiber optic lines; heating, ventilation, air conditioning, refrigeration, and geothermal solutions; clean-room process ventilation systems; fire protection and suppression systems; plumbing, process, and high-purity piping systems; controls and filtration systems; water and wastewater treatment systems; central plant heating and cooling systems; crane and rigging services; millwright services; and steel fabrication, erection, and welding services.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EME? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for EMCOR Group, Inc. (NYSE:EME – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for EMCOR Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EMCOR Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.