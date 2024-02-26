Stifel Financial Corp Grows Holdings in Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL)

Stifel Financial Corp raised its holdings in Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL – Free Report) by 24.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 526,696 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 104,655 shares during the quarter. Stifel Financial Corp’s holdings in Rollins were worth $19,662,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its holdings in shares of Rollins by 5.3% in the second quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 4,927 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $211,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its position in Rollins by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 9,871 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $342,000 after buying an additional 258 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. grew its stake in shares of Rollins by 3.8% in the third quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 7,150 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $267,000 after acquiring an additional 263 shares in the last quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Rollins by 1.6% during the second quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 16,632 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $712,000 after acquiring an additional 269 shares during the period. Finally, Horizon Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Rollins by 7.7% in the second quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 3,889 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $166,000 after acquiring an additional 277 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.98% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on ROL shares. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $52.00 target price on shares of Rollins in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Rollins from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of Rollins from $50.00 to $49.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 16th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Rollins in a research report on Thursday, December 21st. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $42.00 price objective for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Rollins in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $49.00 target price on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Rollins has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $46.83.

In related news, CEO Jerry Jr. Gahlhoff sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.00, for a total value of $126,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 215,091 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,033,822. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Rollins news, CEO Jerry Jr. Gahlhoff sold 3,000 shares of Rollins stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.00, for a total value of $126,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 215,091 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,033,822. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Elizabeth B. Chandler sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.05, for a total value of $410,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 99,709 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,093,054.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 4.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE ROL opened at $42.58 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $20.60 billion, a PE ratio of 48.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 0.64. Rollins, Inc. has a 52-week low of $32.19 and a 52-week high of $45.04. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $43.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $40.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

Rollins (NYSE:ROL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 14th. The business services provider reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.21. The business had revenue of $754.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $753.40 million. Rollins had a return on equity of 35.97% and a net margin of 14.15%. The company’s revenue was up 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.17 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Rollins, Inc. will post 0.99 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 11th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 21st will be issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 20th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.41%. Rollins’s payout ratio is 68.18%.

Rollins, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides pest and wildlife control services to residential and commercial customers in the United States and internationally. The company offers pest control services to residential properties protecting from common pests, including rodents, insects, and wildlife.

