Stifel Financial Corp Has $19.27 Million Stake in Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSE:LNG)

Stifel Financial Corp grew its position in Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSE:LNG – Free Report) by 12.7% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 116,105 shares of the energy company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,107 shares during the quarter. Stifel Financial Corp’s holdings in Cheniere Energy were worth $19,273,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI bought a new position in Cheniere Energy during the third quarter worth about $251,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its holdings in shares of Cheniere Energy by 12.0% during the 3rd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 308,800 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $51,248,000 after purchasing an additional 33,100 shares in the last quarter. Mariner LLC grew its position in shares of Cheniere Energy by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 32,697 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $5,426,000 after purchasing an additional 214 shares during the period. Forest Avenue Capital Management LP increased its stake in Cheniere Energy by 46.9% during the 3rd quarter. Forest Avenue Capital Management LP now owns 67,682 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $11,233,000 after purchasing an additional 21,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Cheniere Energy by 7.8% during the 3rd quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 58,799 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $9,758,000 after purchasing an additional 4,242 shares in the last quarter. 85.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Cheniere Energy alerts:

Cheniere Energy Trading Up 0.0 %

LNG stock opened at $157.73 on Monday. Cheniere Energy, Inc. has a 1-year low of $135.30 and a 1-year high of $183.46. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $164.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.59, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 1.43. The firm has a market cap of $37.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.89, a PEG ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 0.96.

Cheniere Energy Dividend Announcement

Cheniere Energy ( NYSE:LNG Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 22nd. The energy company reported $5.76 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.70 by $3.06. The firm had revenue of $4.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.37 billion. Cheniere Energy had a net margin of 48.45% and a return on equity of 69.52%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 46.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $15.78 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Cheniere Energy, Inc. will post 9.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 23rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 6th were issued a $0.435 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 5th. This represents a $1.74 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.10%. Cheniere Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 4.30%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of Cheniere Energy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 9th. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Cheniere Energy from $187.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 15th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on Cheniere Energy from $192.00 to $194.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Cheniere Energy has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $198.70.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on LNG

About Cheniere Energy

(Free Report)

Cheniere Energy, Inc, an energy infrastructure company, primarily engages in the liquefied natural gas (LNG) related businesses in the United States. It owns and operates the Sabine Pass LNG terminal in Cameron Parish, Louisiana; and the Corpus Christi LNG terminal near Corpus Christi, Texas. The company also owns Creole Trail pipeline, a 94-mile pipeline interconnecting the Sabine Pass LNG terminal with various interstate pipelines; and operates Corpus Christi pipeline, a 21.5-mile natural gas supply pipeline that interconnects the Corpus Christi LNG terminal with various interstate and intrastate natural gas pipelines.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LNG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSE:LNG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Cheniere Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cheniere Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.