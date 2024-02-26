Stifel Financial Corp Has $19.42 Million Position in Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV)

Stifel Financial Corp decreased its position in Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV – Free Report) by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 196,945 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 2,534 shares during the quarter. Stifel Financial Corp owned approximately 0.07% of Aptiv worth $19,417,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Aptiv during the 4th quarter worth $382,261,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in Aptiv by 350.9% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,723,984 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $305,605,000 after acquiring an additional 2,119,819 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its stake in Aptiv by 52.4% in the second quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 2,938,395 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $299,981,000 after acquiring an additional 1,010,000 shares during the last quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc boosted its stake in Aptiv by 19.3% in the second quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 6,133,380 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $625,633,000 after acquiring an additional 993,522 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Aptiv during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $79,896,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.13% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have weighed in on APTV. Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on Aptiv from $149.00 to $148.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Aptiv from $115.00 to $104.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Aptiv from $135.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of Aptiv from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $105.00 to $96.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Aptiv from $138.00 to $112.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Aptiv presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $113.57.

Aptiv Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of APTV stock opened at $77.23 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $21.55 billion, a PE ratio of 7.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.72. The business’s fifty day moving average is $83.45 and its 200 day moving average is $88.50. Aptiv PLC has a 52-week low of $71.01 and a 52-week high of $120.65.

Aptiv (NYSE:APTV – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 31st. The auto parts company reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.11. Aptiv had a net margin of 14.65% and a return on equity of 13.32%. The company had revenue of $4.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.95 billion. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Aptiv PLC will post 5.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Aptiv Company Profile

Aptiv PLC engages in design, manufacture, and sale of vehicle components in North America, Europe, Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, South America, and internationally. The company provides electrical, electronic, and safety technology solutions to the automotive and commercial vehicle markets. It operates through two segments, Signal and Power Solutions, and Advanced Safety and User Experience.

