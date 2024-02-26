Stifel Financial Corp Has $20.41 Million Holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:MGK)

Stifel Financial Corp increased its position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:MGK – Free Report) by 139.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 89,917 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 52,366 shares during the quarter. Stifel Financial Corp owned about 0.15% of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF worth $20,405,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Keystone Financial Group raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 1.6% in the third quarter. Keystone Financial Group now owns 2,884 shares of the company’s stock valued at $654,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 13.5% during the 2nd quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. now owns 412 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,000 after buying an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 4,779 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,125,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 2,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $628,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 0.8% during the third quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 6,556 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,488,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF Stock Down 0.2 %

MGK stock opened at $283.64 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $16.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.50 and a beta of 1.11. Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $182.31 and a twelve month high of $286.30. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $267.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $248.25.

About Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF

The Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (MGK) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Mega Growth index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Mega Cap Growth Index. The index selects stocks from the top 70% of investable market capitalization based on growth factors. MGK was launched on Dec 17, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

