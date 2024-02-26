Stifel Financial Corp Has $21.80 Million Stock Position in New York Community Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:NYCB)

Stifel Financial Corp grew its holdings in New York Community Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:NYCB – Free Report) by 25.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,921,920 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 391,660 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp owned approximately 0.27% of New York Community Bancorp worth $21,795,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mariner LLC increased its holdings in New York Community Bancorp by 11.5% during the 3rd quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 21,984 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $249,000 after acquiring an additional 2,264 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of New York Community Bancorp by 26.5% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 365,828 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,148,000 after buying an additional 76,687 shares during the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC bought a new position in shares of New York Community Bancorp in the 3rd quarter worth $114,000. ClariVest Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of New York Community Bancorp by 10,082.1% in the 3rd quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC now owns 76,366 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $866,000 after buying an additional 75,616 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CenterBook Partners LP bought a new position in shares of New York Community Bancorp in the 3rd quarter worth $493,000. Institutional investors own 67.52% of the company’s stock.

Get New York Community Bancorp alerts:

New York Community Bancorp Stock Down 2.2 %

Shares of NYSE NYCB opened at $4.52 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06. New York Community Bancorp, Inc. has a 12 month low of $3.60 and a 12 month high of $14.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.27 billion, a PE ratio of 1.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.03. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.86.

New York Community Bancorp Cuts Dividend

New York Community Bancorp ( NYSE:NYCB Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The financial services provider reported ($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.56). The business had revenue of $1.59 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $935.90 million. New York Community Bancorp had a return on equity of 5.85% and a net margin of 28.96%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.25 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that New York Community Bancorp, Inc. will post 0.71 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 14th will be paid a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 13th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.42%. New York Community Bancorp’s payout ratio is 6.01%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on NYCB shares. DA Davidson lowered shares of New York Community Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $8.50 to $5.00 in a report on Thursday, February 8th. UBS Group lowered shares of New York Community Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of New York Community Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $15.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Compass Point cut shares of New York Community Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $16.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Finally, Bank of America cut shares of New York Community Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $8.50 to $5.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and thirteen have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8.29.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on New York Community Bancorp

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Peter Schoels acquired 100,000 shares of New York Community Bancorp stock in a transaction on Friday, February 9th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $4.15 per share, for a total transaction of $415,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 147,438 shares in the company, valued at $611,867.70. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Chairman Alessandro Dinello acquired 50,000 shares of New York Community Bancorp stock in a transaction on Friday, February 9th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $4.19 per share, for a total transaction of $209,500.00. Following the purchase, the chairman now owns 114,305 shares in the company, valued at $478,937.95. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Peter Schoels acquired 100,000 shares of New York Community Bancorp stock in a transaction on Friday, February 9th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $4.15 per share, with a total value of $415,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 147,438 shares in the company, valued at approximately $611,867.70. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired a total of 186,310 shares of company stock worth $775,627 in the last three months. 1.62% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

New York Community Bancorp Profile

(Free Report)

New York Community Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Flagstar Bank, N.A. that provides banking products and services in the United States. The company's deposit products include interest-bearing checking and money market, savings, non-interest-bearing, and retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NYCB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for New York Community Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:NYCB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for New York Community Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for New York Community Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.