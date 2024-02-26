Stifel Financial Corp Has $23.65 Million Stake in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHQ)

Stifel Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHQ – Free Report) by 11.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 472,702 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 50,112 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp owned about 0.44% of Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF worth $23,654,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of SPHQ. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $72,530,000. First Command Advisory Services Inc. lifted its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF by 7.8% in the third quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. now owns 13,822,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $691,620,000 after buying an additional 1,002,069 shares during the period. Corient Private Wealth LLC lifted its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF by 125.4% in the third quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 1,233,177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,708,000 after buying an additional 686,116 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF by 58.2% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,446,073 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,954,000 after buying an additional 531,769 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF by 10.4% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 5,552,952 shares of the company’s stock valued at $277,870,000 after buying an additional 524,331 shares during the period.

Get Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF alerts:

Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF Stock Performance

Shares of SPHQ opened at $58.50 on Monday. Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF has a 52-week low of $44.04 and a 52-week high of $58.80. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $55.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $52.64. The firm has a market cap of $6.33 billion, a PE ratio of 16.07 and a beta of 0.94.

Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF Company Profile

The Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF (SPHQ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Quality index. The fund tracks an index of US large-cap stocks selected by return on equity, changes in net operating assets and financial leverage. Stocks are weighted by these quality factors, scaled by market cap.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.