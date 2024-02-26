Stifel Financial Corp Has $25.30 Million Stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM)

Stifel Financial Corp trimmed its position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM – Free Report) by 16.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 666,637 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 133,682 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp owned approximately 0.16% of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF worth $25,299,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 125,500.5% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 144,937,968 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,493,149,000 after acquiring an additional 144,822,572 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 16,816.5% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 6,821,065 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $269,159,000 after acquiring an additional 6,780,743 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 20.9% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 39,172,754 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,484,647,000 after acquiring an additional 6,765,030 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 32.3% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 18,908,822 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $748,033,000 after acquiring an additional 4,613,434 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 96.3% in the second quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 1,403,837 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $55,536,000 after acquiring an additional 688,725 shares during the last quarter. 76.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSEARCA:EEM opened at $40.60 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $39.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $38.87. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 52-week low of $36.38 and a 52-week high of $42.00.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

