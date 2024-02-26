Stifel Financial Corp Increases Stock Holdings in Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER)

Stifel Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER – Free Report) by 10.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 200,822 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 19,787 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp’s holdings in Teradyne were worth $20,175,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Teradyne in the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Teradyne during the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Teradyne in the 3rd quarter valued at $36,000. NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Teradyne during the 3rd quarter worth $37,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc grew its holdings in shares of Teradyne by 20.6% during the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 3,063 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 523 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.77% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently issued reports on TER shares. Bank of America reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on shares of Teradyne in a research note on Friday, December 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Teradyne from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $90.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $110.00 target price on shares of Teradyne in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $111.00.

Teradyne Stock Performance

Teradyne stock opened at $100.14 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $15.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.68 and a beta of 1.56. Teradyne, Inc. has a 1 year low of $81.07 and a 1 year high of $119.20. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $104.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $98.93.

Teradyne (NASDAQ:TER – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $670.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $674.99 million. Teradyne had a return on equity of 19.45% and a net margin of 16.77%. Teradyne’s revenue was down 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.92 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Teradyne, Inc. will post 2.95 earnings per share for the current year.

Teradyne Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 16th will be paid a $0.12 dividend. This is an increase from Teradyne’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 15th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.48%. Teradyne’s payout ratio is 17.58%.

Insider Transactions at Teradyne

In related news, CFO Sanjay Mehta sold 8,653 shares of Teradyne stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.10, for a total value of $909,430.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 31,180 shares in the company, valued at $3,277,018. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CFO Sanjay Mehta sold 8,653 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.10, for a total transaction of $909,430.30. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 31,180 shares in the company, valued at $3,277,018. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Richard John Burns sold 1,744 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.89, for a total transaction of $182,928.16. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 16,734 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,755,229.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 13,282 shares of company stock valued at $1,402,944. 0.36% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Teradyne Profile

Teradyne, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, sells, and supports automatic test equipment worldwide. The company operates through Semiconductor Test, System Test, Industrial Automation, and Wireless Test segments. The Semiconductor Test segment offers products and services for wafer level and device package testing in automotive, industrial, communications, consumer, smartphones, cloud computer and electronic game, and other applications.

