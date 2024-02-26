Stifel Financial Corp Lowers Stock Holdings in First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:CIBR)

Stifel Financial Corp decreased its stake in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:CIBR – Free Report) by 10.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 480,559 shares of the company’s stock after selling 53,339 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp owned 0.44% of First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF worth $21,835,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of CIBR. Grove Bank & Trust acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF during the third quarter worth about $36,000. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF in the first quarter worth about $42,000. Simplex Trading LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF in the third quarter worth about $43,000. RVW Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF in the third quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, Baystate Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF by 346.8% in the second quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,126 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 874 shares in the last quarter.

NASDAQ:CIBR opened at $56.15 on Monday. First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF has a one year low of $38.41 and a one year high of $59.33. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $55.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $49.82. The stock has a market cap of $6.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.41 and a beta of 1.00.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 26th were paid a $0.1658 dividend. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.18%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 22nd.

The First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF (CIBR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Nasdaq CTA Cybersecurity index. The fund tracks a liquidity-weighted index that targets companies engaged in the cybersecurity industry. CIBR was launched on Jul 7, 2015 and is managed by First Trust.

