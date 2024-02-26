Stifel Financial Corp Purchases 2,342 Shares of The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR)

Stifel Financial Corp increased its position in shares of The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR – Free Report) by 1.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 165,477 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,342 shares during the quarter. Stifel Financial Corp’s holdings in Progressive were worth $23,051,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Progressive in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $840,885,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Progressive in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $802,968,000. Meritage Group LP acquired a new position in Progressive in the second quarter valued at approximately $229,590,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Progressive by 25.4% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,721,345 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $871,826,000 after acquiring an additional 1,361,665 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in Progressive by 31.8% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,781,075 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $666,004,000 after acquiring an additional 1,154,591 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.66% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Progressive

In other news, insider Patrick K. Callahan sold 29,675 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.26, for a total transaction of $5,645,965.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 15,189 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,889,859.14. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, insider Patrick K. Callahan sold 29,675 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.26, for a total transaction of $5,645,965.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 15,189 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,889,859.14. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Susan Patricia Griffith sold 90,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.89, for a total value of $14,660,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 465,735 shares in the company, valued at approximately $75,863,574.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 144,537 shares of company stock worth $24,393,659. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Progressive Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE:PGR opened at $191.30 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The business has a fifty day moving average of $172.60 and a two-hundred day moving average of $156.76. The stock has a market cap of $111.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.07, a PEG ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 0.35. The Progressive Co. has a 52-week low of $111.41 and a 52-week high of $192.60.

Progressive (NYSE:PGR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The insurance provider reported $2.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.43 by $0.53. The company had revenue of $16.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.10 billion. Progressive had a return on equity of 21.10% and a net margin of 6.28%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.52 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that The Progressive Co. will post 8.88 earnings per share for the current year.

Progressive Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 19th were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.21%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 18th. Progressive’s dividend payout ratio is presently 12.92%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised Progressive from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $144.00 to $176.00 in a report on Monday, December 18th. Oppenheimer started coverage on Progressive in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Raymond James downgraded Progressive from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. HSBC started coverage on Progressive in a research note on Thursday, December 28th. They set a “hold” rating and a $164.00 target price for the company. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their target price on Progressive from $158.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $169.22.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Progressive

Progressive Company Profile



The Progressive Corporation, an insurance holding company, provides personal and commercial auto, personal residential and commercial property, general liability, and other specialty property-casualty insurance products and related services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines, and Property.

Featured Stories

