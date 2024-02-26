Stifel Financial Corp Raises Position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK)

Stifel Financial Corp increased its position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK – Free Report) by 20.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 286,604 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 48,105 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp owned approximately 0.27% of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF worth $20,705,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of IJK. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 110,082.1% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 49,198,507 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,360,258,000 after buying an additional 49,153,855 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,785,436 shares of the company’s stock worth $463,445,000 after acquiring an additional 87,100 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 3.7% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,516,909 shares of the company’s stock valued at $254,062,000 after acquiring an additional 124,930 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 4.2% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,273,942 shares of the company’s stock valued at $252,977,000 after acquiring an additional 132,701 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 1.9% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,026,234 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,375,000 after purchasing an additional 37,374 shares in the last quarter.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF Stock Performance

Shares of IJK stock opened at $84.90 on Monday. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $67.03 and a 1 year high of $85.11. The business’s fifty day moving average is $79.99 and its 200-day moving average is $75.63. The stock has a market cap of $8.99 billion, a PE ratio of 15.73 and a beta of 1.08.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF Profile

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.

