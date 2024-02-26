Stifel Financial Corp Reduces Stock Position in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP)

Stifel Financial Corp reduced its position in shares of Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP – Free Report) by 5.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 47,473 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 2,616 shares during the quarter. Stifel Financial Corp’s holdings in Roper Technologies were worth $22,993,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of ROP. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Roper Technologies by 22.9% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,496,315 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,565,828,000 after purchasing an additional 1,770,965 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Roper Technologies by 68,873.1% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,724,328 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $745,065,000 after acquiring an additional 1,721,828 shares during the last quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Roper Technologies by 3,399.5% during the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 1,456,622 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $20,249,000 after acquiring an additional 1,414,998 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Roper Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at about $497,958,000. Finally, CI Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Roper Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at about $245,541,000. 91.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Robert D. Johnson sold 250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $538.25, for a total value of $134,562.50. Following the sale, the director now owns 5,346 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,877,484.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.94% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on ROP shares. TD Cowen downgraded shares of Roper Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $535.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Roper Technologies from $572.00 to $620.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $580.00 price objective on shares of Roper Technologies in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Roper Technologies from $620.00 to $622.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Roper Technologies from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, November 10th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Roper Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $557.00.

Roper Technologies Trading Up 0.3 %

Roper Technologies stock opened at $556.87 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $59.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.33, a PEG ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.50 and a quick ratio of 0.46. Roper Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $416.77 and a 1 year high of $562.69. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $542.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $517.64.

Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The industrial products company reported $4.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.34 by $0.03. Roper Technologies had a net margin of 22.41% and a return on equity of 10.63%. The company had revenue of $1.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.58 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.92 earnings per share. Roper Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Roper Technologies, Inc. will post 18.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Roper Technologies Profile

Roper Technologies, Inc designs and develops software, and technology enabled products and solutions. The company offers management, campus solutions, diagnostic and laboratory information management, enterprise management, information solutions, transportation management, financial and compliance management, and cloud-based financial analytics and performance management software; cloud-based software to the property and casualty insurance industry; and software, services, and technologies for foodservice operations.

