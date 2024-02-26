Stifel Financial Corp Sells 7,127 Shares of Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN)

Stifel Financial Corp decreased its stake in Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN – Free Report) by 3.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 195,004 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 7,127 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp owned about 0.07% of Global Payments worth $22,502,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. FMR LLC grew its position in Global Payments by 40.7% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,346,779 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,078,525,000 after buying an additional 2,703,434 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Global Payments in the fourth quarter valued at $261,300,000. Pzena Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Global Payments in the 3rd quarter worth about $197,875,000. Boston Partners increased its stake in Global Payments by 40.5% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 5,142,771 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $591,613,000 after buying an additional 1,481,714 shares during the period. Finally, Nomura Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in Global Payments during the 4th quarter valued at about $131,733,000. 85.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Global Payments Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:GPN opened at $133.10 on Monday. Global Payments Inc. has a 1-year low of $94.05 and a 1-year high of $141.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.34 billion, a PE ratio of 35.21, a PEG ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.00. The business’s 50 day moving average is $131.43 and its 200-day moving average is $122.63. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

Global Payments Announces Dividend

Global Payments ( NYSE:GPN Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 14th. The business services provider reported $2.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.64 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $2.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.18 billion. Global Payments had a return on equity of 11.44% and a net margin of 10.22%. Global Payments’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.30 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Global Payments Inc. will post 10.97 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.75%. Global Payments’s payout ratio is 26.46%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

GPN has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Global Payments from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. StockNews.com raised shares of Global Payments from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Global Payments from $145.00 to $159.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Global Payments from $154.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Global Payments from $135.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $151.92.

About Global Payments

Global Payments Inc provides payment technology and software solutions for card, check, and digital-based payments in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Merchant Solutions, Issuer Solutions, and Consumer Solutions. The Merchant Solutions segment offers authorization, settlement and funding, customer support, chargeback resolution, terminal rental, sales and deployment, payment security, and consolidated billing and reporting services.

