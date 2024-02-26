Stingray Digitl (RAY) To Go Ex-Dividend on February 28th

Stingray Digitl (TSE:RAY – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, February 6th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 29th will be given a dividend of 0.075 per share on Friday, March 15th. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of ∞. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 28th.
