StockNews.com Downgrades Nu Skin Enterprises (NYSE:NUS) to Hold

Nu Skin Enterprises (NYSE:NUS – Get Free Report) was downgraded by equities researchers at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Saturday.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on NUS. DA Davidson cut their price objective on shares of Nu Skin Enterprises from $29.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 5th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Nu Skin Enterprises from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.67.

Nu Skin Enterprises Stock Performance

Insider Transactions at Nu Skin Enterprises

Shares of Nu Skin Enterprises stock opened at $12.58 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $621.70 million, a PE ratio of 69.89 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 2.13. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.49. Nu Skin Enterprises has a one year low of $12.14 and a one year high of $41.96.

In other news, Director Andrew D. Lipman sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.55, for a total transaction of $37,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 31,225 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $579,223.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in NUS. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Nu Skin Enterprises by 317.6% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,520,579 shares of the company’s stock worth $312,205,000 after buying an additional 4,959,089 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in Nu Skin Enterprises by 5,827.8% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 975,176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,113,000 after purchasing an additional 958,725 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in Nu Skin Enterprises by 91.8% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,694,112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,932,000 after purchasing an additional 810,778 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Nu Skin Enterprises in the 2nd quarter valued at $21,804,000. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in Nu Skin Enterprises in the 4th quarter valued at $8,930,000. 73.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Nu Skin Enterprises Company Profile

Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and distributes various beauty and wellness products worldwide. It offers skin care devices, cosmetics, and other personal care products, including ageLOC LumiSpa and ageLOC LumiSpa iO, ageLOC Body Spa; and nutricentials skin care products.

