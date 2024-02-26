StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on American Equity Investment Life (NYSE:AEL)

Analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of American Equity Investment Life (NYSE:AEL – Get Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Saturday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Separately, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price target on shares of American Equity Investment Life from $55.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $50.00.

Get American Equity Investment Life alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on AEL

American Equity Investment Life Trading Up 0.3 %

NYSE AEL opened at $55.58 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.97 and a beta of 0.80. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $55.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $54.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 0.34. American Equity Investment Life has a 52 week low of $31.57 and a 52 week high of $56.08.

American Equity Investment Life (NYSE:AEL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.99 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.75 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $673.53 million. American Equity Investment Life had a return on equity of 25.15% and a net margin of 7.42%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 61.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.64 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that American Equity Investment Life will post 7.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On American Equity Investment Life

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in American Equity Investment Life by 69.9% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 210,509 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $11,746,000 after purchasing an additional 86,625 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in American Equity Investment Life by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,636,001 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $481,889,000 after purchasing an additional 345,911 shares during the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC raised its holdings in American Equity Investment Life by 12.7% during the 4th quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 4,312 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $241,000 after purchasing an additional 485 shares during the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board raised its holdings in American Equity Investment Life by 69.5% during the 4th quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 129,549 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,229,000 after purchasing an additional 53,097 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Glazer Capital LLC bought a new position in American Equity Investment Life during the 4th quarter worth approximately $7,924,000. 94.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

American Equity Investment Life Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

American Equity Investment Life Holding Company, through its subsidiaries, provides life insurance products in the United States. The company issues fixed index and rate annuities, as well as single premium immediate annuities. It markets its products through independent agents, including independent marketing organizations, broker/dealers, banks, and registered investment advisors.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for American Equity Investment Life Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Equity Investment Life and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.