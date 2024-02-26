StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on InnSuites Hospitality Trust (NYSE:IHT)

Equities researchers at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of InnSuites Hospitality Trust (NYSE:IHT – Get Free Report) in a note issued to investors on Monday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the stock.

InnSuites Hospitality Trust Stock Up 5.1 %

IHT stock opened at $1.45 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $1.41 and a 200-day moving average of $1.38. InnSuites Hospitality Trust has a fifty-two week low of $0.95 and a fifty-two week high of $3.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.78, a current ratio of 2.35 and a quick ratio of 2.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.06 million, a P/E ratio of 24.17 and a beta of 0.16.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider Chase, Jr. purchased 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 24th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $630.00 per share, for a total transaction of $315,000.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 73,459 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $46,279,170. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other InnSuites Hospitality Trust news, insider Chase, Jr. bought 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 24th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $630.00 per share, for a total transaction of $315,000.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 73,459 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $46,279,170. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO James F. Wirth bought 878 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 16th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $1,231.64 per share, for a total transaction of $1,081,379.92. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 5,948,662 shares in the company, valued at $7,326,610,065.68. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have purchased 4,956 shares of company stock valued at $4,788,571. 2.03% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

InnSuites Hospitality Trust Company Profile

InnSuites Hospitality Trust (NYSE American symbol: IHT) first listed on the NYSE in 1971 is headquartered in Phoenix, Arizona is an unincorporated Ohio Business. Trust that owns and manages hotels under the InnSuites Hotels name. IHT qualifies as a Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) for tax treatment currently taxed as a corporation with the IRS.

