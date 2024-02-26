StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on International Tower Hill Mines (NYSEAMERICAN:THM)

Analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of International Tower Hill Mines (NYSEAMERICAN:THM – Get Free Report) (TSE:ITH) in a note issued to investors on Saturday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the mining company’s stock.

International Tower Hill Mines Trading Down 2.0 %

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN THM opened at $0.52 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $0.42. International Tower Hill Mines has a 52-week low of $0.31 and a 52-week high of $0.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $103.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -51.92 and a beta of 1.13.

In other International Tower Hill Mines news, major shareholder Paulson & Co. Inc. purchased 2,268,256 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 18th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $0.66 per share, for a total transaction of $1,497,048.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 64,198,980 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,371,326.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.56% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. raised its stake in International Tower Hill Mines by 54.5% during the fourth quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 51,018 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 18,000 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in International Tower Hill Mines by 15.8% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 202,713 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 27,713 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC raised its stake in International Tower Hill Mines by 314.9% during the fourth quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 61,808 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 46,910 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in International Tower Hill Mines by 25.2% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 161,859 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 32,559 shares during the period. 53.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

International Tower Hill Mines Ltd., a mineral exploration company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties. It holds or has rights to acquire interests in the Livengood gold project covering an area of approximately 19,546 hectares located to the northwest of Fairbanks, Alaska.

