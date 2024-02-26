StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on International Tower Hill Mines (NYSEAMERICAN:THM)

Analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of International Tower Hill Mines (NYSEAMERICAN:THM – Get Free Report) (TSE:ITH) in a note issued to investors on Saturday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the mining company’s stock.
International Tower Hill Mines Trading Down 2.0 %
Shares of NYSEAMERICAN THM opened at $0.52 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $0.42. International Tower Hill Mines has a 52-week low of $0.31 and a 52-week high of $0.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $103.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -51.92 and a beta of 1.13.
Insider Activity
In other International Tower Hill Mines news, major shareholder Paulson & Co. Inc. purchased 2,268,256 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 18th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $0.66 per share, for a total transaction of $1,497,048.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 64,198,980 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,371,326.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.56% of the company’s stock.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On International Tower Hill Mines
International Tower Hill Mines Company Profile
International Tower Hill Mines Ltd., a mineral exploration company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties. It holds or has rights to acquire interests in the Livengood gold project covering an area of approximately 19,546 hectares located to the northwest of Fairbanks, Alaska.
