StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on SB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SBFG)

Equities researchers at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of SB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SBFG – Get Free Report) in a research note issued on Monday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

SB Financial Group Stock Performance

NASDAQ:SBFG opened at $13.81 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $93.94 million, a PE ratio of 7.89 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. SB Financial Group has a twelve month low of $11.82 and a twelve month high of $17.30.

SB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SBFG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.22. SB Financial Group had a return on equity of 10.41% and a net margin of 15.94%. The firm had revenue of $15.12 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.40 million. On average, analysts anticipate that SB Financial Group will post 1.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of SB Financial Group

About SB Financial Group

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SBFG. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SB Financial Group during the first quarter valued at about $52,000. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of SB Financial Group by 18.2% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 9,309 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $161,000 after acquiring an additional 1,434 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of SB Financial Group in the first quarter worth approximately $216,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new position in shares of SB Financial Group in the first quarter worth approximately $289,000. Finally, HRT Financial LP acquired a new position in shares of SB Financial Group in the first quarter worth approximately $292,000. 49.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SB Financial Group, Inc operates as the financial holding company for the State Bank and Trust Company that provides a range of commercial banking and wealth management services to individual and corporate customers primarily in Ohio, Indiana, and Michigan. It offers checking, savings, money market accounts, as well as time certificates of deposit; and commercial, consumer, agricultural, and residential mortgage loans.

