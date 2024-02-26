StockNews.com Lowers Camping World (NYSE:CWH) to Sell

StockNews.com cut shares of Camping World (NYSE:CWH – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Friday morning.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on Camping World from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Camping World from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Stephens reiterated an overweight rating and issued a $28.00 price objective (up previously from $26.00) on shares of Camping World in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. Roth Mkm assumed coverage on Camping World in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. They set a buy rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price target on Camping World from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Friday, January 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Camping World has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $30.64.

Shares of Camping World stock opened at $25.19 on Friday. Camping World has a 52 week low of $16.18 and a 52 week high of $32.88. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.87. The firm has a market cap of $2.12 billion, a PE ratio of 48.44 and a beta of 2.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.06.

Camping World (NYSE:CWH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The company reported ($0.53) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.59) by $0.06. Camping World had a return on equity of 16.00% and a net margin of 0.50%. The business had revenue of $1.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.15 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.33) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 13.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Camping World will post 1.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 14th will be issued a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 13th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.98%. Camping World’s payout ratio is currently 96.16%.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main acquired a new stake in shares of Camping World in the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its position in shares of Camping World by 932.8% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,291 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,166 shares during the period. Selway Asset Management acquired a new stake in shares of Camping World in the 3rd quarter valued at about $55,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Camping World in the 3rd quarter valued at about $70,000. Finally, Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. boosted its position in shares of Camping World by 19.6% in the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 3,454 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,000 after purchasing an additional 567 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.64% of the company’s stock.

Camping World Holdings, Inc, together its subsidiaries, retails recreational vehicles (RVs), and related products and services. It operates in two segments, Good Sam Services and Plans; and RV and Outdoor Retail. The company provides a portfolio of services, protection plans, products, and resources in the RV industry.

