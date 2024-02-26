StockNews.com Lowers Liberty Global (NASDAQ:LBTYK) to Sell

StockNews.com lowered shares of Liberty Global (NASDAQ:LBTYK – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of Liberty Global from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th.

Liberty Global Stock Performance

NASDAQ:LBTYK opened at $19.22 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.26 billion, a PE ratio of -2.05 and a beta of 1.18. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $19.56 and its 200 day moving average price is $18.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.30. Liberty Global has a 12 month low of $16.26 and a 12 month high of $21.86.

Liberty Global (NASDAQ:LBTYK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 15th. The company reported ($8.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by ($7.97). The firm had revenue of $1.92 billion for the quarter. Liberty Global had a negative return on equity of 19.26% and a negative net margin of 54.08%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Paul A. Gould sold 50,000 shares of Liberty Global stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.79, for a total transaction of $989,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 949,059 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,781,877.61. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 9.86% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Liberty Global

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. V Square Quantitative Management LLC grew its stake in Liberty Global by 64.4% in the 4th quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC now owns 2,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 999 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of Liberty Global by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 172,830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,222,000 after buying an additional 4,722 shares during the period. Barclays PLC grew its stake in shares of Liberty Global by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 189,649 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,536,000 after buying an additional 1,740 shares during the period. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP grew its stake in shares of Liberty Global by 21.5% during the 4th quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP now owns 12,377 shares of the company’s stock valued at $231,000 after buying an additional 2,194 shares during the period. Finally, Bayesian Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Liberty Global during the 4th quarter valued at $526,000. 49.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Liberty Global Company Profile

Liberty Global Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides broadband internet, video, fixed-line telephony, and mobile communications services to residential and business customers. It offers value-added broadband services, such as intelligent WiFi features; internet services; security solutions, such as anti-virus, anti-spyware, firewall, and spam protection; smart home services; online storage solutions; web spaces; and Connect Box that delivers in-home Wi-Fi service.

