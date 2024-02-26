StockNews.com Upgrades Edison International (NYSE:EIX) to “Hold”

Edison International (NYSE:EIX – Get Free Report) was upgraded by research analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Saturday.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Barclays dropped their price target on Edison International from $72.00 to $69.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 22nd. TheStreet cut Edison International from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Edison International from $52.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. Guggenheim raised Edison International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $66.00 to $84.00 in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Finally, Mizuho dropped their price objective on Edison International from $76.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $73.50.

Edison International Stock Performance

NYSE:EIX opened at $68.26 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $26.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.88, a PEG ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 0.97. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $68.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of $67.29. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89. Edison International has a 1-year low of $58.82 and a 1-year high of $74.92.

Edison International (NYSE:EIX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The utilities provider reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $3.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.19 billion. Edison International had a return on equity of 12.76% and a net margin of 8.35%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.14 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Edison International will post 4.99 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Edison International

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. V Square Quantitative Management LLC grew its position in Edison International by 27.1% during the 4th quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC now owns 7,943 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $568,000 after acquiring an additional 1,696 shares during the last quarter. Able Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Edison International during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Quarry LP grew its position in Edison International by 61.0% during the 4th quarter. Quarry LP now owns 4,103 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $293,000 after acquiring an additional 1,555 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in Edison International by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 520,364 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $37,202,000 after acquiring an additional 9,756 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sanibel Captiva Trust Company Inc. bought a new stake in Edison International during the 4th quarter worth $324,000. Institutional investors own 88.17% of the company’s stock.

About Edison International

Edison International, through its subsidiaries, generates and distributes electric power. The company supplies electricity to approximately 50,000 square mile area of southern California to residential, commercial, industrial, public authorities, agricultural, and other sectors. It also owns solar, hydro, and natural gas electric generating facilities.

