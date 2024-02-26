StockNews.com Upgrades HashiCorp (NASDAQ:HCP) to “Hold”

HashiCorp (NASDAQ:HCP – Get Free Report) was upgraded by investment analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Saturday.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $27.00 price objective (down from $36.00) on shares of HashiCorp in a report on Tuesday, December 5th. TD Cowen reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $23.00 price objective (down from $28.00) on shares of HashiCorp in a report on Friday, December 8th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of HashiCorp from $30.00 to $23.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 8th. BTIG Research decreased their price objective on shares of HashiCorp from $33.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 8th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of HashiCorp from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $28.67.

Shares of HCP opened at $22.12 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $4.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.48 and a beta of 1.30. HashiCorp has a 1-year low of $18.91 and a 1-year high of $36.39. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.23.

HashiCorp (NASDAQ:HCP – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, December 7th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.07. The business had revenue of $146.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $143.21 million. HashiCorp had a negative net margin of 37.01% and a negative return on equity of 17.20%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.38) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that HashiCorp will post -1 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CMO Marc Holmes sold 13,916 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.99, for a total transaction of $347,760.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, CMO Marc Holmes sold 13,916 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.99, for a total transaction of $347,760.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CTO Armon Dadgar sold 46,621 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.88, for a total transaction of $1,020,067.48. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 1,625,379 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,563,292.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 783,534 shares of company stock worth $18,196,906. Corporate insiders own 26.13% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of HashiCorp by 83.6% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 862,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,385,000 after acquiring an additional 392,494 shares during the last quarter. Contour Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of HashiCorp in the fourth quarter worth about $21,217,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its holdings in shares of HashiCorp by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 40,724 shares of the company’s stock worth $963,000 after acquiring an additional 1,113 shares during the last quarter. Employees Retirement System of Texas bought a new position in shares of HashiCorp in the fourth quarter worth about $403,000. Finally, Main Street Group LTD bought a new position in shares of HashiCorp in the fourth quarter worth about $54,000. Institutional investors own 45.93% of the company’s stock.

HashiCorp, Inc provides multi-cloud infrastructure automation solutions worldwide. The company offers Terraform, an infrastructure provisioning product that applies an Infrastructure-as-Code approach, where processes and configuration required to support applications are codified and automated instead of being manual and ticket-based; and Vault, a secrets management and data protection product, which enables security teams to apply policies based on application and user identity to govern access to credentials and secure sensitive data.

