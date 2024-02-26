Stride, Inc. (NYSE:LRN) Receives $71.75 Average Target Price from Analysts

Stride, Inc. (NYSE:LRN – Get Free Report) has been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the five analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $71.75.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on LRN shares. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Stride in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Stride from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Stride from $71.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Citigroup boosted their price target on Stride from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Stride from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th.

Get Stride alerts:

View Our Latest Report on Stride

Insider Buying and Selling at Stride

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In related news, Director Robert Cohen sold 4,362 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.56, for a total transaction of $264,162.72. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,495 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $575,017.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Company insiders own 2.76% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Stride by 11.3% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,000,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $210,160,000 after buying an additional 506,211 shares during the period. SG Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Stride by 348.7% in the third quarter. SG Capital Management LLC now owns 563,218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,362,000 after acquiring an additional 437,685 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Stride in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,594,000. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. purchased a new position in Stride during the 2nd quarter valued at about $12,722,000. Finally, Intrinsic Edge Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Stride during the 1st quarter valued at about $10,819,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.24% of the company’s stock.

Stride Stock Performance

LRN opened at $57.45 on Friday. Stride has a 12-month low of $35.61 and a 12-month high of $69.70. The stock has a market cap of $2.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.51, a PEG ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 0.26. The business has a 50 day moving average of $59.48 and a 200-day moving average of $53.00. The company has a quick ratio of 4.44, a current ratio of 4.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Stride (NYSE:LRN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The company reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.23. Stride had a return on equity of 17.77% and a net margin of 8.80%. The business had revenue of $504.87 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $498.05 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.19 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Stride will post 4.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Stride Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Stride, Inc, a technology-based education service company, provides proprietary and third-party online curriculum, software systems, and educational services to facilitate individualized learning for students primarily in kindergarten through 12th grade (K-12) in the United States and internationally.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Stride Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stride and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.