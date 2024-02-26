Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:SMFG) Shares Acquired by Natixis Advisors L.P.

Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its position in Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:SMFG – Free Report) by 3.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,218,778 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 80,733 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P.’s holdings in Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group were worth $21,855,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SMFG. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group by 4,169.7% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,154,809 shares of the bank’s stock worth $26,051,000 after buying an additional 4,057,499 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its position in Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group by 8,028.0% during the second quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 4,035,459 shares of the bank’s stock worth $23,809,000 after purchasing an additional 3,985,810 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group by 44.9% during the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 7,511,493 shares of the bank’s stock worth $64,598,000 after purchasing an additional 2,329,260 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its position in Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group by 526.9% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,557,985 shares of the bank’s stock worth $16,039,000 after purchasing an additional 2,149,935 shares during the period. Finally, Samlyn Capital LLC boosted its position in Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group by 260.2% during the first quarter. Samlyn Capital LLC now owns 2,517,702 shares of the bank’s stock worth $20,142,000 after purchasing an additional 1,818,673 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.62% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group stock opened at $10.80 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $72.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.27, a PEG ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.08. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $10.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.75. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $7.53 and a 12-month high of $10.80.

Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group ( NYSE:SMFG Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 1st. The bank reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group had a return on equity of 7.27% and a net margin of 9.71%. The company had revenue of $14.95 billion during the quarter. Equities analysts expect that Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Inc. will post 0.86 earnings per share for the current year.

Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides banking, leasing, securities, credit card, and consumer finance services in Japan, the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and Oceania. It operates through Wholesale Business Unit, Retail Business Unit, Global Business Unit, and Global Markets Business Unit segments.

