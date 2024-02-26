SunOpta (STKL) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

SunOpta (NASDAQ:STKL – Get Free Report) (TSE:SOY) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, February 28th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.01 per share for the quarter. Parties interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

SunOpta Trading Up 0.7 %

NASDAQ:STKL opened at $5.73 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $5.72 and its 200-day moving average is $4.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.47. SunOpta has a 52 week low of $2.79 and a 52 week high of $8.76. The firm has a market cap of $677.68 million, a P/E ratio of -4.04 and a beta of 1.68.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

STKL has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. DA Davidson initiated coverage on shares of SunOpta in a research note on Friday, December 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $8.00 price objective on the stock. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of SunOpta from $10.00 to $9.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $8.80.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in SunOpta by 20.3% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 23,742 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,000 after buying an additional 3,999 shares during the last quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC grew its position in SunOpta by 83.7% during the fourth quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 40,469 shares of the company’s stock valued at $221,000 after buying an additional 18,437 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc grew its position in SunOpta by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 74,341 shares of the company’s stock valued at $407,000 after buying an additional 3,600 shares during the period. Barclays PLC grew its position in SunOpta by 111.1% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 205,299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,122,000 after buying an additional 108,039 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in SunOpta by 10.2% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 597,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,269,000 after buying an additional 55,352 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.48% of the company’s stock.

SunOpta Company Profile

SunOpta Inc engages in manufacture and sale of plant-based and fruit-based food and beverage products to retailers, foodservice operators, branded food companies, and food manufacturers in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through Plant-Based Foods and Beverages, and Fruit-Based Foods and Beverages segments.

