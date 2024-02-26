Super Micro Computer, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMCI) Shares Acquired by Northern Trust Corp

Northern Trust Corp increased its position in shares of Super Micro Computer, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMCI – Free Report) by 7.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 651,010 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 44,678 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp owned approximately 1.22% of Super Micro Computer worth $178,520,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SMCI. Sound Income Strategies LLC purchased a new position in Super Micro Computer during the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Allworth Financial LP bought a new stake in shares of Super Micro Computer during the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. IFP Advisors Inc raised its stake in Super Micro Computer by 536.4% during the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 1,180 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Super Micro Computer during the third quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new stake in shares of Super Micro Computer in the third quarter valued at $55,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.75% of the company’s stock.

SMCI has been the topic of several recent research reports. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price target on Super Micro Computer from $700.00 to $1,300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. Bank of America began coverage on Super Micro Computer in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $1,040.00 price target on the stock. Wedbush raised their price target on Super Micro Computer from $250.00 to $530.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. Northland Securities lifted their target price on Super Micro Computer from $450.00 to $625.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Super Micro Computer in a research report on Friday, February 16th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $960.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Super Micro Computer has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $689.20.

NASDAQ:SMCI opened at $860.01 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. Super Micro Computer, Inc. has a twelve month low of $87.25 and a twelve month high of $1,077.87. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $494.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $348.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 67.14 and a beta of 1.17.

Super Micro Computer (NASDAQ:SMCI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, January 29th. The company reported $5.59 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.94 by $0.65. Super Micro Computer had a return on equity of 32.34% and a net margin of 7.92%. The company had revenue of $3.66 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.80 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.09 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 103.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Super Micro Computer, Inc. will post 19.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Robert L. Blair sold 800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $252.18, for a total value of $201,744.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 586 shares in the company, valued at approximately $147,777.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director Robert L. Blair sold 800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $252.18, for a total value of $201,744.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 586 shares in the company, valued at approximately $147,777.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Charles Liang sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $252.18, for a total value of $12,609,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 6,666,417 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,681,137,039.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 101,089 shares of company stock worth $43,682,125 in the last ninety days. 17.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Super Micro Computer, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures high performance server and storage solutions based on modular and open architecture in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. Its solutions range from complete server, storage systems, modular blade servers, blades, workstations, full racks, networking devices, server sub-systems, server management software, and security software.

