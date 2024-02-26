SVB Leerink Begins Coverage on Certara (NASDAQ:CERT)

Equities research analysts at SVB Leerink began coverage on shares of Certara (NASDAQ:CERT – Get Free Report) in a research report issued on Monday, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage set a “market perform” rating and a $19.00 price target on the stock. SVB Leerink’s price target indicates a potential upside of 12.16% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Barclays upped their price target on Certara from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. KeyCorp began coverage on Certara in a research note on Tuesday, December 5th. They issued a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on Certara in a research report on Thursday, December 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $17.00 price objective for the company. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.63.

Shares of CERT stock opened at $16.94 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $16.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.45. The company has a current ratio of 3.51, a quick ratio of 3.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The company has a market cap of $2.71 billion, a P/E ratio of -80.66, a PEG ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.63. Certara has a 12 month low of $11.81 and a 12 month high of $24.96.

In related news, SVP Richard M. Traynor sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total transaction of $108,000.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 165,368 shares in the company, valued at $2,976,624. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CERT. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its holdings in shares of Certara by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 50,007 shares of the company’s stock worth $880,000 after acquiring an additional 1,367 shares during the period. Townsquare Capital LLC increased its holdings in Certara by 22.8% in the 4th quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 39,444 shares of the company’s stock valued at $694,000 after purchasing an additional 7,335 shares in the last quarter. E. Ohman J or Asset Management AB grew its position in Certara by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. E. Ohman J or Asset Management AB now owns 316,882 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,574,000 after acquiring an additional 6,282 shares in the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board increased its stake in Certara by 68.0% during the 4th quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 222,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,909,000 after buying an additional 89,928 shares during the period. Finally, Gamco Investors INC. ET AL increased its position in shares of Certara by 10.0% during the fourth quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 11,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $193,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. 67.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Certara, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software products and technology-enabled services to customers for biosimulation in drug discovery, preclinical and clinical research, regulatory submissions, and market access. It offers medicines to patients using biosimulation software, technology, and services to transform drug discovery and development.

