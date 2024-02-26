SVB Leerink Begins Coverage on IQVIA (NYSE:IQV)

Research analysts at SVB Leerink started coverage on shares of IQVIA (NYSE:IQV – Get Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Briefing.com reports. The firm set an “outperform” rating and a $290.00 price target on the medical research company’s stock. SVB Leerink’s target price suggests a potential upside of 17.29% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on IQV. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on shares of IQVIA from $255.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Citigroup boosted their target price on IQVIA from $190.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 11th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on IQVIA from $240.00 to $225.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 3rd. BTIG Research initiated coverage on shares of IQVIA in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $285.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of IQVIA from $240.00 to $286.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $256.07.

NYSE IQV opened at $247.26 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $45.12 billion, a PE ratio of 33.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.48. IQVIA has a 1-year low of $167.42 and a 1-year high of $251.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $223.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $212.29.

IQVIA (NYSE:IQV – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The medical research company reported $2.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.82 by $0.02. IQVIA had a return on equity of 29.32% and a net margin of 9.06%. The business had revenue of $3.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.80 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.54 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that IQVIA will post 10.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Eric Sherbet sold 1,000 shares of IQVIA stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $241.50, for a total value of $241,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 20,836 shares in the company, valued at $5,031,894. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other IQVIA news, insider Eric Sherbet sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $241.50, for a total value of $241,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 20,836 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,031,894. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Kevin C. Knightly sold 13,117 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.03, for a total transaction of $2,807,431.51. Following the sale, the insider now owns 7,347 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,572,478.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Norges Bank acquired a new position in IQVIA during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $408,232,000. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main increased its holdings in shares of IQVIA by 1,852.5% in the fourth quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 2,066,764 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $423,466,000 after acquiring an additional 1,960,914 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of IQVIA by 19.1% during the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 5,942,761 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,335,754,000 after purchasing an additional 952,850 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of IQVIA by 127.7% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,638,576 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $368,303,000 after purchasing an additional 918,872 shares during the period. Finally, AMF Tjanstepension AB acquired a new stake in IQVIA during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $148,096,000. 86.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

IQVIA Holdings Inc engages in the provision of advanced analytics, technology solutions, and clinical research services to the life sciences industry in the Americas, Europe, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Technology & Analytics Solutions, Research & Development Solutions, and Contract Sales & Medical Solutions.

