Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS) Shares Sold by Federated Hermes Inc.

Federated Hermes Inc. decreased its stake in Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS – Free Report) by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 29,429 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 971 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc.’s holdings in Synopsys were worth $13,507,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Mariner LLC raised its holdings in Synopsys by 31.6% during the third quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 107,446 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $49,315,000 after purchasing an additional 25,780 shares during the last quarter. Guardian Capital LP grew its stake in Synopsys by 9.0% in the 3rd quarter. Guardian Capital LP now owns 1,910 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $877,000 after acquiring an additional 157 shares during the last quarter. Motley Fool Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Synopsys by 8.6% during the 3rd quarter. Motley Fool Asset Management LLC now owns 4,359 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,001,000 after acquiring an additional 346 shares in the last quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board raised its position in Synopsys by 1.6% during the third quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 5,158 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,367,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Synopsys by 16.0% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 56,608 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $25,981,000 after purchasing an additional 7,826 shares in the last quarter. 84.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Synopsys news, insider John F. Runkel, Jr. sold 2,508 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $506.18, for a total transaction of $1,269,499.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 26,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,555,500.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Mercedes Johnson sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $494.70, for a total transaction of $1,731,450.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,697 shares in the company, valued at $839,505.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider John F. Runkel, Jr. sold 2,508 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $506.18, for a total value of $1,269,499.44. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 26,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,555,500.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 15,073 shares of company stock valued at $7,485,405. 0.66% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ SNPS opened at $575.65 on Monday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $533.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $501.39. Synopsys, Inc. has a twelve month low of $350.58 and a twelve month high of $629.38. The company has a market capitalization of $87.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.77 and a beta of 1.07.

Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The semiconductor company reported $3.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.43 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $1.65 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.65 billion. Synopsys had a net margin of 22.96% and a return on equity of 22.88%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.75 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Synopsys, Inc. will post 8.71 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have issued reports on SNPS. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Synopsys in a research note on Friday, November 10th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $600.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Synopsys from $620.00 to $630.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Synopsys from $624.00 to $640.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $550.00 price objective on shares of Synopsys in a research report on Monday, November 27th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Synopsys from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $594.60.

Synopsys, Inc provides electronic design automation software products used to design and test integrated circuits. It operates in three segments: Design Automation, Design IP, and Software Integrity. The company offers Digital and Custom IC Design solution that provides digital design implementation solutions; Verification solution that offers virtual prototyping, static and formal verification, simulation, emulation, field programmable gate array (FPGA)-based prototyping, and debug solutions; and FPGA design products that are programmed to perform specific functions.

