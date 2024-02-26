Taboola.com (TBLA) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Taboola.com (NASDAQ:TBLA – Get Free Report) is scheduled to announce its earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, February 28th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.02 per share for the quarter. Investors that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Taboola.com Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:TBLA opened at $4.68 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $4.41 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.95. Taboola.com has a 12 month low of $2.16 and a 12 month high of $5.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.41 billion, a P/E ratio of -24.63 and a beta of 1.42.

Get Taboola.com alerts:

Insider Transactions at Taboola.com

In other news, CTO Lior Golan sold 21,369 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.93, for a total transaction of $83,980.17. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 2,545,291 shares in the company, valued at $10,002,993.63. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, COO Eldad Maniv sold 74,968 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.19, for a total transaction of $314,115.92. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 9,172,608 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $38,433,227.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CTO Lior Golan sold 21,369 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.93, for a total transaction of $83,980.17. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 2,545,291 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,002,993.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 566,113 shares of company stock worth $2,402,229 over the last ninety days. 23.49% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Taboola.com

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TBLA. Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Taboola.com by 9.2% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 137,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $711,000 after purchasing an additional 11,600 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Taboola.com in the first quarter valued at about $36,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Taboola.com by 17.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 851,627 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,394,000 after purchasing an additional 127,139 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Taboola.com in the first quarter valued at about $54,000. Finally, DC Investments Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Taboola.com by 127.7% in the first quarter. DC Investments Management LLC now owns 587,575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,032,000 after purchasing an additional 329,575 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.30% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on TBLA shares. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 price target on shares of Taboola.com in a research note on Monday, January 8th. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 price target on shares of Taboola.com in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Taboola.com from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Friday, January 19th. Finally, B. Riley lifted their price objective on shares of Taboola.com from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $5.21.

Get Our Latest Report on TBLA

About Taboola.com

(Get Free Report)

Taboola.com Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates an artificial intelligence-based algorithmic engine platform in the United States, Israel, the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It offers Taboola, a platform that partners with websites, devices, and mobile apps to recommend editorial content and advertisements on the open web to users.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Taboola.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Taboola.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.