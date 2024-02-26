Talkspace, Inc. to Post Q2 2024 Earnings of $0.00 Per Share, William Blair Forecasts (NASDAQ:TALK)

Talkspace, Inc. (NASDAQ:TALK – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at William Blair boosted their Q2 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Talkspace in a research report issued on Thursday, February 22nd. William Blair analyst R. Daniels now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.00 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of ($0.02). The consensus estimate for Talkspace’s current full-year earnings is ($0.03) per share. William Blair also issued estimates for Talkspace’s Q3 2024 earnings at $0.00 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.01 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $0.00 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $0.04 EPS.

Get Talkspace alerts:

Talkspace (NASDAQ:TALK – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.03. Talkspace had a negative return on equity of 16.02% and a negative net margin of 12.78%. The business had revenue of $42.42 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $38.30 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.08) EPS.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Barclays boosted their price target on Talkspace from $2.50 to $3.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday. TheStreet raised Talkspace from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Thursday.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on TALK

Talkspace Price Performance

NASDAQ:TALK opened at $2.76 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $461.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.00 and a beta of 1.16. Talkspace has a twelve month low of $0.58 and a twelve month high of $2.89. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $2.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.05.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TALK. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Talkspace by 174.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,734,995 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,239,000 after acquiring an additional 3,010,380 shares during the period. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new position in shares of Talkspace during the 1st quarter worth approximately $53,000. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Talkspace by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 844,173 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,469,000 after acquiring an additional 35,535 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Talkspace by 44.8% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 5,081,589 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,842,000 after acquiring an additional 1,571,383 shares during the period. Finally, Alyeska Investment Group L.P. bought a new position in shares of Talkspace during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,914,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.36% of the company’s stock.

About Talkspace

(Get Free Report)

Talkspace, Inc operates as a virtual behavioral healthcare company. The company offers psychotherapy and psychiatry services through its platform to individuals, enterprises, and health plans through both business-to-business and business-to-consumer channels. It provides text, audio, and video-based psychotherapy from licensed therapists.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Talkspace Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Talkspace and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.