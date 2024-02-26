Talos Energy (TALO) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Talos Energy (NYSE:TALO – Get Free Report) will be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, February 28th. Analysts expect Talos Energy to post earnings of $0.37 per share for the quarter. Persons interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.
Shares of TALO opened at $12.95 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $13.29 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.73. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The stock has a market cap of $1.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.49 and a beta of 2.05. Talos Energy has a 12-month low of $10.69 and a 12-month high of $18.45.
In other news, insider Control Empresarial De Capital purchased 19,658,119 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 17th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $11.70 per share, with a total value of $229,999,992.30. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 34,747,781 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $406,549,037.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.79% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
A number of analysts recently weighed in on TALO shares. Canaccord Genuity Group started coverage on shares of Talos Energy in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $24.00 price objective on the stock. Benchmark cut their price target on shares of Talos Energy from $23.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. KeyCorp cut their target price on shares of Talos Energy from $21.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. Canaccord Genuity Group began coverage on shares of Talos Energy in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $24.00 target price for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of Talos Energy from $23.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 20th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $21.14.
Talos Energy Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States and Mexico. It also engages in the development of carbon capture and sequestration activities. Talos Energy Inc was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.
