TD Cowen Raises TechnipFMC (NYSE:FTI) Price Target to $28.00

TechnipFMC (NYSE:FTI – Free Report) had its price target upped by TD Cowen from $26.00 to $28.00 in a research note published on Friday, Marketbeat.com reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the oil and gas company’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on FTI. BNP Paribas lowered TechnipFMC from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $23.50 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, November 6th. ATB Capital set a $30.00 price target on TechnipFMC and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, December 22nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $24.66.

NYSE FTI opened at $21.53 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $19.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 179.43 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.16. TechnipFMC has a fifty-two week low of $12.04 and a fifty-two week high of $22.78.

TechnipFMC (NYSE:FTI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 22nd. The oil and gas company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $2.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.90 billion. TechnipFMC had a return on equity of 6.38% and a net margin of 0.72%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.05) earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that TechnipFMC will post 1.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 3rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 19th will be paid a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 18th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.93%. TechnipFMC’s dividend payout ratio is currently 166.68%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quarry LP lifted its stake in TechnipFMC by 76.6% in the fourth quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,770 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 768 shares during the last quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of TechnipFMC by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 258,281 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $5,202,000 after buying an additional 3,184 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its position in shares of TechnipFMC by 24.4% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 149,044 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,001,000 after buying an additional 29,258 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of TechnipFMC by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 39,914,980 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $803,888,000 after buying an additional 126,247 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of TechnipFMC by 17.9% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,035,451 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $40,994,000 after buying an additional 308,667 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.79% of the company’s stock.

TechnipFMC plc engages in the oil and gas projects, technologies, and systems and services businesses in Europe, Central Asia, North and Latin America, the Asia Pacific, Africa, and the Middle East. The Subsea segment engages in the design, engineering, procurement, manufacturing, fabrication, installation, and life of field services for subsea systems, subsea field infrastructure, and subsea pipe systems used in oil and gas production and transportation.

