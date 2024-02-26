Tenet Healthcare Co. (NYSE:THC) Forecasted to Earn FY2024 Earnings of $5.77 Per Share

Tenet Healthcare Co. (NYSE:THC – Free Report) – Analysts at Zacks Research increased their FY2024 EPS estimates for shares of Tenet Healthcare in a report issued on Thursday, February 22nd. Zacks Research analyst D. Chatterjee now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $5.77 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $5.40. The consensus estimate for Tenet Healthcare’s current full-year earnings is $6.08 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Tenet Healthcare’s Q4 2024 earnings at $1.89 EPS.

Get Tenet Healthcare alerts:

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Tenet Healthcare from $91.00 to $81.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 17th. Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of Tenet Healthcare from $95.00 to $90.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Tenet Healthcare from $92.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on shares of Tenet Healthcare from $95.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 14th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Tenet Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, December 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Tenet Healthcare has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $94.73.

Tenet Healthcare Stock Performance

Shares of Tenet Healthcare stock opened at $92.80 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $82.43 and a 200-day moving average of $71.72. Tenet Healthcare has a 1-year low of $49.76 and a 1-year high of $94.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.77. The company has a market cap of $9.28 billion, a PE ratio of 16.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 2.10.

Tenet Healthcare (NYSE:THC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 8th. The company reported $2.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.58 by $1.10. The firm had revenue of $5.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.28 billion. Tenet Healthcare had a net margin of 2.97% and a return on equity of 26.34%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.96 EPS.

Institutional Trading of Tenet Healthcare

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in THC. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in Tenet Healthcare by 34.1% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,124,316 shares of the company’s stock worth $538,386,000 after buying an additional 1,810,993 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP increased its stake in shares of Tenet Healthcare by 259.1% in the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 2,281,465 shares of the company’s stock worth $185,666,000 after purchasing an additional 1,646,137 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Tenet Healthcare by 14.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,639,373 shares of the company’s stock worth $691,612,000 after purchasing an additional 1,491,799 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Tenet Healthcare in the fourth quarter worth about $65,580,000. Finally, Glenview Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Tenet Healthcare by 12.8% in the fourth quarter. Glenview Capital Management LLC now owns 7,742,322 shares of the company’s stock worth $585,087,000 after purchasing an additional 877,180 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.56% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Tenet Healthcare

In related news, Director Richard W. Fisher sold 2,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.21, for a total transaction of $185,241.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,127 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,775,402.67. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Tenet Healthcare Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Tenet Healthcare Corporation operates as a diversified healthcare services company. The company operates through three segments: Hospital Operations, Ambulatory Care, and Conifer. Its general hospitals offer acute care services, operating and recovery rooms, radiology and respiratory therapy services, clinical laboratories, and pharmacies.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Tenet Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tenet Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.