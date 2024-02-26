Tenet Healthcare Co. (NYSE:THC) Forecasted to Earn FY2024 Earnings of $5.77 Per Share

Tenet Healthcare Co. (NYSE:THCFree Report) – Analysts at Zacks Research increased their FY2024 EPS estimates for shares of Tenet Healthcare in a report issued on Thursday, February 22nd. Zacks Research analyst D. Chatterjee now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $5.77 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $5.40. The consensus estimate for Tenet Healthcare’s current full-year earnings is $6.08 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Tenet Healthcare’s Q4 2024 earnings at $1.89 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Tenet Healthcare from $91.00 to $81.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 17th. Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of Tenet Healthcare from $95.00 to $90.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Tenet Healthcare from $92.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on shares of Tenet Healthcare from $95.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 14th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Tenet Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, December 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Tenet Healthcare has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $94.73.

Tenet Healthcare Stock Performance

Shares of Tenet Healthcare stock opened at $92.80 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $82.43 and a 200-day moving average of $71.72. Tenet Healthcare has a 1-year low of $49.76 and a 1-year high of $94.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.77. The company has a market cap of $9.28 billion, a PE ratio of 16.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 2.10.

Tenet Healthcare (NYSE:THCGet Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 8th. The company reported $2.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.58 by $1.10. The firm had revenue of $5.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.28 billion. Tenet Healthcare had a net margin of 2.97% and a return on equity of 26.34%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.96 EPS.

Institutional Trading of Tenet Healthcare

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in THC. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in Tenet Healthcare by 34.1% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,124,316 shares of the company’s stock worth $538,386,000 after buying an additional 1,810,993 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP increased its stake in shares of Tenet Healthcare by 259.1% in the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 2,281,465 shares of the company’s stock worth $185,666,000 after purchasing an additional 1,646,137 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Tenet Healthcare by 14.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,639,373 shares of the company’s stock worth $691,612,000 after purchasing an additional 1,491,799 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Tenet Healthcare in the fourth quarter worth about $65,580,000. Finally, Glenview Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Tenet Healthcare by 12.8% in the fourth quarter. Glenview Capital Management LLC now owns 7,742,322 shares of the company’s stock worth $585,087,000 after purchasing an additional 877,180 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.56% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Tenet Healthcare

In related news, Director Richard W. Fisher sold 2,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.21, for a total transaction of $185,241.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,127 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,775,402.67. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Tenet Healthcare Company Profile

Tenet Healthcare Corporation operates as a diversified healthcare services company. The company operates through three segments: Hospital Operations, Ambulatory Care, and Conifer. Its general hospitals offer acute care services, operating and recovery rooms, radiology and respiratory therapy services, clinical laboratories, and pharmacies.

Earnings History and Estimates for Tenet Healthcare (NYSE:THC)

