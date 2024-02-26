Tennant (TNC) To Go Ex-Dividend on February 28th

Tennant (NYSE:TNC – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, February 13th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Thursday, February 29th will be paid a dividend of 0.28 per share by the industrial products company on Friday, March 15th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 28th.

Tennant has increased its dividend by an average of 6.5% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 52 years. Tennant has a dividend payout ratio of 16.9% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings.

Tennant Price Performance

TNC opened at $106.21 on Monday. Tennant has a fifty-two week low of $63.30 and a fifty-two week high of $106.66. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $93.88 and a 200 day moving average of $85.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 2.08. The firm has a market cap of $1.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.22 and a beta of 1.06.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Tennant ( NYSE:TNC Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The industrial products company reported $1.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by $0.65. Tennant had a net margin of 8.81% and a return on equity of 23.07%. The firm had revenue of $311.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $309.87 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.46 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Tennant will post 6.23 EPS for the current year.

TNC has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. CL King initiated coverage on shares of Tennant in a research note on Thursday, December 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $112.00 price objective for the company. CJS Securities upgraded shares of Tennant from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $100.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of Tennant by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 13,774 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,277,000 after acquiring an additional 767 shares during the last quarter. Clarity Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Tennant in the fourth quarter worth about $42,000. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in Tennant by 152.6% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 44,128 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,091,000 after acquiring an additional 26,656 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Tennant by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,250,515 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $208,600,000 after acquiring an additional 24,019 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC grew its position in Tennant by 45.5% during the 4th quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 17,962 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,665,000 after purchasing an additional 5,618 shares during the last quarter. 91.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Tennant

Tennant Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets floor cleaning equipment in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers a suite of products, including floor maintenance and cleaning equipment, detergent-free and other sustainable cleaning technologies, aftermarket parts and consumables, equipment maintenance and repair services, and asset management solutions.

