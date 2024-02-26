Tennant (TNC) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.28 on March 15th

Tennant (NYSE:TNC – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, February 13th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 29th will be given a dividend of 0.28 per share by the industrial products company on Friday, March 15th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 28th.

Tennant has raised its dividend payment by an average of 6.5% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 52 years. Tennant has a payout ratio of 16.9% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings.

TNC stock opened at $106.21 on Monday. Tennant has a 1-year low of $63.30 and a 1-year high of $106.66. The firm has a market cap of $1.98 billion, a PE ratio of 18.22 and a beta of 1.06. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $93.88 and a 200-day moving average price of $85.29. The company has a current ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

Tennant ( NYSE:TNC Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The industrial products company reported $1.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by $0.65. The company had revenue of $311.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $309.87 million. Tennant had a return on equity of 23.07% and a net margin of 8.81%. Tennant’s quarterly revenue was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.46 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Tennant will post 6.23 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TNC. Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in Tennant by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 11,210 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $883,000 after acquiring an additional 594 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Tennant by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 233,257 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $18,380,000 after purchasing an additional 3,660 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in Tennant by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 17,460 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,376,000 after purchasing an additional 1,017 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Tennant by 36.3% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 9,364 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $738,000 after buying an additional 2,496 shares during the period. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Tennant by 5.0% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,292 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $890,000 after buying an additional 542 shares in the last quarter. 91.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have commented on TNC shares. CJS Securities raised Tennant from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $100.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. CL King started coverage on shares of Tennant in a report on Thursday, December 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $112.00 price objective on the stock.

Tennant Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets floor cleaning equipment in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers a suite of products, including floor maintenance and cleaning equipment, detergent-free and other sustainable cleaning technologies, aftermarket parts and consumables, equipment maintenance and repair services, and asset management solutions.

