Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited (NYSE:TEVA) Receives $13.75 Average Price Target from Analysts

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited (NYSE:TEVA – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the nine analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $13.75.

Several research firms recently weighed in on TEVA. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $12.00 to $19.00 in a report on Monday, February 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 5th. Barclays lifted their target price on Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 5th. StockNews.com raised shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $10.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd.

In other Teva Pharmaceutical Industries news, CAO Amir Weiss sold 31,766 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.37, for a total value of $392,945.42. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 10,676 shares in the company, valued at $132,062.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . In other news, VP Eric Drape sold 173,261 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.05, for a total value of $2,261,056.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 1 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13.05. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, CAO Amir Weiss sold 31,766 shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.37, for a total transaction of $392,945.42. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 10,676 shares in the company, valued at $132,062.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 279,557 shares of company stock valued at $3,634,071. Insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Money Concepts Capital Corp purchased a new position in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 1,729.5% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,787 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 3,580 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 36.5% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,828 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 1,023 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 32.7% during the second quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 5,584 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 1,375 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 92.3% during the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 4,541 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 2,180 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.23% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries stock opened at $12.89 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.23. The firm has a market cap of $14.45 billion, a PE ratio of -27.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.01. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries has a 52 week low of $7.09 and a 52 week high of $13.35.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries (NYSE:TEVA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The company reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.25. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries had a negative net margin of 3.33% and a positive return on equity of 34.90%. The company had revenue of $4.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.97 billion. Equities analysts forecast that Teva Pharmaceutical Industries will post 2.29 earnings per share for the current year.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes generic medicines, specialty medicines, and biopharmaceutical products in North America, Europe, Israel, and internationally. It offers generic medicines in various dosage forms, such as tablets, capsules, injectables, inhalants, liquids, transdermal patches, ointments, and creams; sterile products, hormones, high-potency drugs, and cytotoxic substances in parenteral and solid dosage forms; and generic products with medical devices and combination products.

