The Berkeley Group Holdings plc (LON:BKG) Receives GBX 4,559 Average Target Price from Brokerages

The Berkeley Group Holdings plc (LON:BKG – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the six brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 4,559 ($57.40).

Separately, Peel Hunt lowered The Berkeley Group to a “hold” rating and set a GBX 4,450 ($56.03) price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, December 14th.

LON BKG opened at GBX 4,714 ($59.36) on Friday. The firm has a market cap of £5.00 billion, a PE ratio of 1,119.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -0.87 and a beta of 1.20. The Berkeley Group has a one year low of GBX 3,634 ($45.76) and a one year high of GBX 4,980 ($62.70). The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 4,758.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 4,415.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.49, a current ratio of 3.57 and a quick ratio of 0.57.

In related news, insider Sarah Sands purchased 308 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 11th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 4,869 ($61.31) per share, with a total value of £14,996.52 ($18,882.55). 4.87% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

The Berkeley Group Company Profile

The Berkeley Group Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the residential-led and mixed-use property development and ancillary activities in the United Kingdom. The company is involved in land selling activities. It operates under the Berkeley, St Edward, St George, St James, St Joseph, and St William brand names.

