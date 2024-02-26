The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI) Shares Sold by Profund Advisors LLC

Profund Advisors LLC lessened its position in The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Free Report) by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,564 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 75 shares during the quarter. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in The Cigna Group were worth $1,306,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Osaic Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of The Cigna Group by 24.8% in the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 85,852 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $19,853,000 after buying an additional 17,044 shares during the period. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Cigna Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $645,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of The Cigna Group by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 2,656 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $745,000 after buying an additional 128 shares during the period. Aristotle Atlantic Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of The Cigna Group by 24.3% in the 2nd quarter. Aristotle Atlantic Partners LLC now owns 112,541 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $31,579,000 after buying an additional 22,014 shares during the period. Finally, Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB grew its stake in The Cigna Group by 36.1% during the 2nd quarter. Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB now owns 114,985 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $32,265,000 after purchasing an additional 30,485 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.32% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CI opened at $344.24 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $313.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $297.19. The stock has a market cap of $100.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.80, a P/E/G ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 0.51. The Cigna Group has a 1 year low of $240.50 and a 1 year high of $345.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.67.

The Cigna Group ( NYSE:CI Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, February 2nd. The health services provider reported $6.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.54 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $51.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $48.91 billion. The Cigna Group had a return on equity of 13.59% and a net margin of 2.64%. The business’s revenue was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $4.96 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that The Cigna Group will post 28.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 21st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 6th will be given a $1.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 5th. This is a boost from The Cigna Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.23. This represents a $5.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.63%. The Cigna Group’s dividend payout ratio is 32.20%.

CI has been the subject of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on The Cigna Group from $334.00 to $348.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised The Cigna Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $355.00 to $370.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. StockNews.com raised The Cigna Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Cantor Fitzgerald raised The Cigna Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $334.00 to $372.00 in a research note on Monday, February 5th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their target price on The Cigna Group from $360.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, The Cigna Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $357.15.

In related news, SVP Hoeltzel Mary T. Agoglia sold 4,867 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $330.48, for a total value of $1,608,446.16. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 2,102 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $694,668.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other The Cigna Group news, insider Eric P. Palmer sold 1,017 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $335.26, for a total transaction of $340,959.42. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 45,564 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,275,786.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Hoeltzel Mary T. Agoglia sold 4,867 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $330.48, for a total value of $1,608,446.16. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 2,102 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $694,668.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 52,105 shares of company stock valued at $17,475,982 in the last three months. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

The Cigna Group, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance and related products and services in the United States. Its Evernorth Health Services segment provides a range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy benefits, home delivery pharmacy, specialty pharmacy, distribution, and care delivery and management solutions to health plans, employers, government organizations, and health care providers.

