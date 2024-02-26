The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI) Shares Sold by Stifel Financial Corp

Stifel Financial Corp decreased its holdings in shares of The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Free Report) by 0.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 81,835 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 264 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp’s holdings in The Cigna Group were worth $23,412,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Avestar Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of The Cigna Group by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Avestar Capital LLC now owns 4,585 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $1,312,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the period. Eads & Heald Wealth Management lifted its stake in The Cigna Group by 1.7% during the third quarter. Eads & Heald Wealth Management now owns 2,123 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $607,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Linscomb & Williams Inc. lifted its stake in The Cigna Group by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Linscomb & Williams Inc. now owns 10,877 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $3,604,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP lifted its stake in The Cigna Group by 4.0% during the second quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 933 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $262,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gray Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in The Cigna Group by 4.2% during the second quarter. Gray Wealth Management Inc. now owns 890 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $250,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.32% of the company’s stock.

Get The Cigna Group alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CI has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and set a $360.00 target price on shares of The Cigna Group in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. Cantor Fitzgerald raised The Cigna Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $334.00 to $372.00 in a research report on Monday, February 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised The Cigna Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $355.00 to $370.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Sanford C. Bernstein raised The Cigna Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $330.00 to $372.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price target on The Cigna Group from $360.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $357.15.

The Cigna Group Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of NYSE:CI opened at $344.24 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The Cigna Group has a 52-week low of $240.50 and a 52-week high of $345.66. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $313.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $297.19. The company has a market capitalization of $100.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.80, a P/E/G ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 0.51.

The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 2nd. The health services provider reported $6.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.54 by $0.25. The Cigna Group had a return on equity of 13.59% and a net margin of 2.64%. The business had revenue of $51.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $48.91 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $4.96 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that The Cigna Group will post 28.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The Cigna Group Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 21st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 6th will be paid a $1.40 dividend. This is a positive change from The Cigna Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.23. This represents a $5.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.63%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 5th. The Cigna Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.29%.

Insider Activity at The Cigna Group

In related news, insider Eric P. Palmer sold 6,083 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $340.00, for a total value of $2,068,220.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 44,649 shares in the company, valued at $15,180,660. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, SVP Hoeltzel Mary T. Agoglia sold 4,867 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $330.48, for a total value of $1,608,446.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 2,102 shares in the company, valued at $694,668.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Eric P. Palmer sold 6,083 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $340.00, for a total value of $2,068,220.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 44,649 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,180,660. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 52,105 shares of company stock worth $17,475,982. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About The Cigna Group

(Free Report)

The Cigna Group, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance and related products and services in the United States. Its Evernorth Health Services segment provides a range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy benefits, home delivery pharmacy, specialty pharmacy, distribution, and care delivery and management solutions to health plans, employers, government organizations, and health care providers.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for The Cigna Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Cigna Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.