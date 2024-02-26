The Ensign Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENSG) Shares Purchased by Parkside Financial Bank & Trust

Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its position in The Ensign Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENSG – Free Report) by 9.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,683 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust’s holdings in The Ensign Group were worth $156,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in The Ensign Group in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Natixis purchased a new position in shares of The Ensign Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC purchased a new stake in The Ensign Group during the second quarter worth about $27,000. Carmel Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in The Ensign Group during the third quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in The Ensign Group by 117.7% in the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 381 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. 93.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on ENSG shares. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on The Ensign Group from $112.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on The Ensign Group from $127.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $119.20.

Insider Transactions at The Ensign Group

In related news, Chairman Christopher R. Christensen sold 57,982 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.05, for a total value of $6,844,775.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 155,703 shares in the company, valued at $18,380,739.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Chairman Christopher R. Christensen sold 57,982 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.05, for a total value of $6,844,775.10. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 155,703 shares in the company, valued at $18,380,739.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Christopher R. Christensen sold 10,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.56, for a total transaction of $1,269,648.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 147,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,328,344. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 74,782 shares of company stock worth $8,832,443 over the last quarter. 4.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

The Ensign Group Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ:ENSG opened at $124.25 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.95, a P/E/G ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.95. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $116.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $105.39. The Ensign Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $85.50 and a 52-week high of $124.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

The Ensign Group (NASDAQ:ENSG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The company reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.17. The company had revenue of $980.38 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $975.13 million. The Ensign Group had a net margin of 5.61% and a return on equity of 17.84%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that The Ensign Group, Inc. will post 4.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The Ensign Group Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Sunday, December 31st were paid a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.19%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 28th. This is a positive change from The Ensign Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. The Ensign Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 6.56%.

About The Ensign Group

The Ensign Group, Inc provides skilled nursing, senior living, and rehabilitative services. It operates through two segments: Skilled Services and Standard Bearer. The company's Skilled Services segment engages in the operation of skilled nursing facilities and rehabilitation therapy services for patients with chronic conditions, prolonged illness, and the elderly; and offers nursing facilities including specialty care, such as on-site dialysis, ventilator care, cardiac, and pulmonary management, as well as standard services comprising room and board, special nutritional programs, social services, recreational activities, entertainment, and other services.

