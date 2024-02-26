The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (GS) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $2.75 on March 28th

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, January 12th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 29th will be given a dividend of 2.75 per share by the investment management company on Thursday, March 28th. This represents a $11.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.81%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 28th.

The Goldman Sachs Group has raised its dividend by an average of 28.1% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 3 years. The Goldman Sachs Group has a dividend payout ratio of 28.0% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect The Goldman Sachs Group to earn $37.19 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $11.00 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 29.6%.

Shares of NYSE GS opened at $391.05 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $127.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.43. The Goldman Sachs Group has a 52-week low of $289.36 and a 52-week high of $396.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 1.14. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $383.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $346.96.

The Goldman Sachs Group ( NYSE:GS Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 16th. The investment management company reported $5.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.62 by $1.86. The Goldman Sachs Group had a net margin of 7.85% and a return on equity of 7.82%. The company had revenue of $11.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.80 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $3.32 EPS. The Goldman Sachs Group’s quarterly revenue was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that The Goldman Sachs Group will post 32.66 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CAO Sheara J. Fredman sold 4,300 shares of The Goldman Sachs Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $380.15, for a total value of $1,634,645.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 11,463 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,357,659.45. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Kathryn H. Ruemmler sold 7,277 shares of The Goldman Sachs Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $379.81, for a total transaction of $2,763,877.37. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 6,501 shares in the company, valued at $2,469,144.81. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Sheara J. Fredman sold 4,300 shares of The Goldman Sachs Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $380.15, for a total value of $1,634,645.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 11,463 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,357,659.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 14,734 shares of company stock valued at $5,529,824 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in the fourth quarter worth about $759,531,000. Morgan Stanley grew its position in The Goldman Sachs Group by 40.0% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,936,351 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,038,425,000 after acquiring an additional 1,696,350 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in The Goldman Sachs Group by 168,772.3% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,244,589 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $427,367,000 after acquiring an additional 1,243,852 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its position in The Goldman Sachs Group by 22.7% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,723,093 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,050,488,000 after buying an additional 503,579 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its position in The Goldman Sachs Group by 1,791.3% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 515,358 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $168,579,000 after buying an additional 488,109 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.06% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on GS shares. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $357.00 to $360.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $382.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $333.00 to $449.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $437.00 to $493.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $491.00 to $506.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $409.93.

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc, a financial institution, provides a range of financial services for corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals worldwide. It operates through Global Banking & Markets, Asset & Wealth Management, and Platform Solutions segments. The Global Banking & Markets segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, and spin-offs; and relationship lending, and acquisition financing, as well as secured lending, through structured credit and asset-backed lending and involved in resale agreements.

